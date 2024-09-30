SIX CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL ENTRY…

Six individuals are convicted and sentenced for illegal entry into Trinidad and Tobago.

They appeared before senior magistrate, her worship Armina Deonarinesingh, at the San Fernando 3rd magistrate court.

A TTPS release says the individuals, all of a foreign nationality, were charged on Thursday and after pleading guilty to the offences, were remanded until their sentencing on Friday.

The court convicted the six and fined them $5,000 dollars each.

The release says in default of payment, they each would serve 30 days of simple imprisonment.

They were given two weeks to pay the fine. The TTPS says, it will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the nation by preventing unlawful entry and addressing such offences with the seriousness they deserve.