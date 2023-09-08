INTER-CONNECTIVITY BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO IS A PROBLEM SAYS THA EXECUTIVE

Despite assurances from the interisland ferry service Tobago businesswoman Diane Hadad is not sure the Cabo Star will return to service in ten days.

A fire on board the vessel took it out of service and there are now efforts to replace it temporarily.

On the tv6 morning edition today Ms. Hadad had some questions.

She said, the authorities promised a custom built vessel for the sea bridge and this is yet to happen.

The Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago house assembly says, there is a crisis in the free movement of goods and people between Trinidad and Tobago

Responding to the on going situation involving the stalled Cabo Star and the shortage of items in Tobago, Dr. Faith B Yisreal says, this is not new.

She also explains it is not only limited to the sea bridge but the air bridge as well.

The Cabo Star vessel has been out of service since a fire broke out in the engine room last month.

Speaking with News Centre Five this morning Dr. B Yisrael said, inter-connectivity between the two islands is a problem.

The Deputy Chief Secretary also said, the existing challenge created by the Cabo Star repairs is an opportunity to utilise more of Tobago.

Port Authority Chairman Lyle Alexander yesterday said, after the cables arrive and are installed on the vessel, it will take a few days before it is operational.