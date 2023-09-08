THE TTPS SAYS THERE WILL SOON BE AN INCREASE IN THE PRESENCE OF OFFICERS AT SCHOOLS

The nation’s schools will see an increase in the presence of police officers soon.

Word of this from Senior Superintendent of the North Central Division Brian Ramphal.

Supt Ramphal says, there are programs in training to address the many ills that face students on a daily basis.

He says, school principals are cooperating with the Trinidad and Tobago police service in this initiative.

Supt Ramphal says, the TTPS is also targeting a much younger group of pupils.

The Senior Superintendent of the North Central Division is giving an early assurance to persons planning to shop within that division, at the year’s end.

Supt Ramphal says expect to see more officers at shopping centers.

He says, crime is everybody’s business and he is encouraging everyone to assist the police in the fight.

Supt Ramphal was speaking at the weekly police media briefing in Port of Spain yesterday.