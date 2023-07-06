NATIONAL FLOUR MILLS… “EXPECT A REDUCTION IN PRICE OF NFM PRODUCTS…”

Consumers are being told to expect a reduction in the price of National Flour Mills products.

The NFM says, it is in the process of calculating the new prices.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Mitchell says, the company has been monitoring the grain market and talking to experts.

Speaking with News Centre Five yesterday Mr. Mitchell said, the public will be notified of a decrease in the cost of flour very soon.

Mr. Mitchell also said there are several factors being contemplated at this time.

And another flour producer says, it has already reduced the prices on some of its products.

On Monday Nutrimix Flour Mills’ announced it had reduced the prices on its country pride, and Nutrimix Premium grade 2kg and 10kg flour products.

Nutrimix said, its price reduction ranges from 10 per cent to 13 per cent on its 2kg flour and 10 per cent to 12 per cent on its 10kg size.

It said a price reduction on its entire range of 45kg products is also imminent.