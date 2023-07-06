SECRETARY OF STATE SAYS HELP IS ON THE WAY FOR THE CARIBBEAN IN ITS FIGHT AGAINST THE ILLEGAL IMPORTATION OF GUNS AND AMMUNITION.

The Caribbean region is getting some help from the United States in its fight against the illegal importation of guns and ammunition.

The weapons are used by some to commit violent and serious crimes in countries in these parts.

Yesterday during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago for the Caricom Heads Summit, U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken revealed some initiatives aimed at battling the challenge.

Secretary Blinken arrived for the summit yesterday, accompanied by Democratic Leader, Hakeem Jefferies.

Both u.s. officials said one of the main items for their meeting with caricom is the situation in haiti

The member state has been rocked by deadly violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in 2021.

Caricom has committed itself to bringing peace to Haiti.

Mr. Jefferies made his government’s position clear regarding Haiti, whose leader was at the summit.

The U.S. has also pledged to help the region with its bid for food security.