JAMAAT AL MUSLIMEEN TELLS THE POPULATION THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR…

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Kamla Persad Bissessar is accused of trying to push panic buttons by using the name of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen in a bid to meet her agenda.

According to the Jamaat a statement reportedly made by Kamla Persad Bissessar to Caricom and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association implies that, the Peoples National Movement has used it in the past to intimidate voters in marginal constituencies.

The Jamaat asserts this is an old tactic used by politicians to promote their agendas, and in this case to get observers here from Caricom.

The Jamaat denies being part of any agenda to interfere with the constitutional rights of citizens to vote freely.

The faith-based organization is telling Mrs Persad Bissessar, to focus on winning the hearts and minds of the people rather than traumatizing them with the non-existent “Jamaat Boogieman”.

The Jamaat says, it is now focused on empowering its youth and women under the banner a profession or skill is better than a gun.