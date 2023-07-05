MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY VOWS TO PROTECT THE COUNTRY’S IMAGE…

Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds vows to protect the country’s image, even as investigations are on going into allegations of sexual abuse at the Heliport Immigration Detention Centre.

On Monday, Minister Hinds sought to explain the present status of a report, female Venezuelan migrant, who has accused three members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, of rape.

The situation allegedly involving a 21 year old has made its way into a joint select committee hearing and the parliament.

It has also caught the attention of international refugee bodies.

At a news conference, Minister Hinds said, the Government and the police are intent on getting to the bottom of the matter.

The Minister described as erroneous and false, reporting on the alleged situation involving the female migrant.

Minister Hinds also sought to clear the air on the present status of the woman.

Minister Hinds further noted that the woman is a victim of human trafficking, and whosoever is responsible for the crime will be brought to justice.