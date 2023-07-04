I955 FM


MAJOR GLITCHES AS SOME SEA STUDENTS & THEIR PARENTS TRY TO ACCESS ONLINE RESULTS.

Posted on July 4, 2023 by admin

Major difficulties as students and parents looking for S.E.A. online results encounter stumbling blocks.

Accessing the Education Ministry’s online portal was frustrating for thousands yesterday.

While the Ministry released the results at noon, getting through to what was online was problematic.

The Ministry had announced that no hard-copy results slips would have been issued as in the past.

The Ministry said the only way to access results was via the S.E.A portal.

But that was chaotic for some eager students and parents.

Many parents suggested that the Ministry should return to what was maintained before.

Nevertheless the Ministry of Education says, there has been an overall improvement in the performance of students in the Secondary Entrance Assessment this year.

