THE OPPOSITION LEADER DISMISSES CLAIMS OF PAYING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO THE YOUTH ARM OF HER PARTY

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Kamla Persad Bissessar denies in involvement in the issuance of cheques tallied at over a million dollars, to a former head of her party’s youth arm Kaveesh Siewdial.

Last night the Opposition Leader dismissed copies of the cheques posted on social media one of which carries her name.

But she calls on the police to investigate.

At a meeting of her United National Congress last evening Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, there appears to be criminal acts at play.

She said, it seems those who recently jumped ship to the Peoples National Movement may have been nudged.

At least five members of the UNC resigned in the last three weeks and joined the ruling PNM.

The PNM leader Dr. Keith Rowley warmly and publically welcomed a couple of them.