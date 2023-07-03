FIVE-YEAR-OLD JENYSA MURRAY SURVIVES A MURKY RIVER AND A NIGHT ALONE IN THE FOREST….

Five-year-old Jenysa Murray is back safe in her mother’s arms.

There were cries of relief in Erin yesterday, as rescue teams handed over Jenesya to her mom Marina Murray.

Jenysa was missing for some 12 hours after falling into a swollen river.

Jenysa, who is autistic and non-verbal, survived being washed approximately two miles downstream from her father Jason Alleyne’s home on Carapal Road, in raging murky waters caused by Friday’s rain.

Although the water passed through a floodgate, a villager accompanying search teams spotted her in the Carapal River near the sea, clinging to a tree root in neck-high water. Hunters search and rescue entered the deep river and rescued the terrified girl at around 8 am. Jenynsa spent the day at the Siparia district health facility undergoing tests and treatment for minor abrasions and ingesting river water .