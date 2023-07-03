GOVERNMENT LEADERS IN PORT OF SPAIN TO CELEBRATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF CARICOM

The focus is on the Caribbean community this week.

Heads of Government are now in Trinidad and Tobago to meet and discuss critical issues for the region.

They will also participate in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Caricom.

United states secretary of state Antony Blinken will be among high-level officials carded to attend the Anniversary of the formation of Caricom.

A statement on the US state department’s website says Secretary Blinken will be here on July 5th to “participate in the Caricom Heads of Government meeting and the 50th anniversary of Caricom celebration”.

While in Trinidad and Tobago he is expected to deal with pressing issues in the region with the representing heads of governments, including Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and incoming Caricom Chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit”.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected to attend and address the August body.

He is to reiterate the UN’s “commitment to call for more ambitious action” in the areas of climate crisis and the restructuring of the International Financial System for the benefit of small developing economies such as those of the Caricom states.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland KC, will engage leaders on their perspectives on collaboration “on strategies to provide more tailored and practical assistance to the region.