TRINIDAD & TOBAGO TO HOST 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CREATION OF CARICOM.

Trinidad and Tobago will be in the Regional spotlight next week, as it hosts special events to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of The Creation of Caricom.

Caricom day will be observed on July 4th , 2023.

Caricom and foreign affairs minister Dr. Amery Brown says, several countries of the region have decided to declare a holiday for this year and the commemoration.

However, Trinidad and Tobago has not declared such, at least, not yet.

The Caricom heads summit will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from July 3rd, 2023.

Speaking on Tv6’s Morning Edition Programme yesterday, Dr. Brown said, the agenda would be a diverse one.