PRIME MININSTER SAYS THE COUNTRY IS IN GRAVE DANGER BECAUSE OF GARY GRIFFITH BID TO CONTEST LOCAL ELECTIONS…

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

A scathing attack from the Prime Minister on former Police Commissioner, now Political Leader of the National Transformation Alliance, Gary Griffith.

At a PNM meeting in St. James last evening Dr. Keith Rowley said, the country is in grave and mortal danger now that Mr. Griffith is leading a party which is contesting the August 14th, Local Government Election.

He said, Mr. Griffith appeared to be a law unto himself when he was in charge of the police service.

Dr. Rowley said, Gary Griffith changed the policies related to the issuance of firearm users license permit and in effect militarized the country.

He said the Former Commissioner of Police abused his powers.

Dr. Rowley said, the NTA’s manifesto speaks to an entity, which is a well oiled, and criminal.

Dr. Rowley admitted he was constrained to say many things because of a court order.