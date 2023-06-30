TWO MURDERS OVER NIGHT ARE NOW EGAGING THE ATTENTION OF POLICE…

Two men are killed in separate situation over night in Carenage, Mayaro and there is a wounding in Arima.

One of the victims is said to be the son of a police officer.

In the latest incident Kwesi Brown, the son of a senior officer was shot and killed in Carenage.

Reports say the incident took place at Rodney Street Pt. Cumana around 10:40 pm last night.

Newscentre Five understands Mr. Brown was liming with relatives, when several loud explosions were heard.



The group ran in different directions and Kwesi stumbled into his grandmother’s home with gunshot injuries about the body.



The police were notified and PC Emmanuel and PC Sorzano responded and took Kwesi to the St. James medical facility where he was declared dead around 9:50 pm.



And Sylvester Frazer aka Bonzo is shot dead in Mayaro.

Details surrounding that incident remain unclear but we are told that incident took place at Manzanilla road around 8:30 last night.

Reports say he was at home when several explosions were heard.

Residents in the area called the police.

He was declared dead at the scene.

And a man yet to be identified is shot and wounded in Arima.

Reports say that incident took place Calvary Hill around 10 o’clock last night.

The man was walking along the roadway when he was shot

The assailant then escaped.

Investigations into these latest homicides are ongoing.