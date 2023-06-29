PRIME MINISTER DR. KEITH ROWLEY PROMISES TO RESIGN IF EVIDENCE IS FOUND THAT HE MISLED PARLIAMENT

Prime Minster Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley vows to resign if it is proven that he misled Parliament regarding, the appointment of a Chief Administrator to the Tobago House Of Assembly.

In a statement to Parliament yesterday Dr. Rowley said, addressed two issues involving Tobago.

He said he has taken seriously “the slander and insinuations of the irresponsible chief secretary,” Farley Chavez Augustine.

Mr Augustine has accused the ruling People’s National Movement, of carrying out a “calculated disinformation campaign,” in blaming the THA for the absence of a Chief Administrator. After the holder of the office, Ethlyn John, retired on May 17th this year.

The Chief Secretary made it clear, that the THA would not accept blame for the absence of a Chief Administrator.

He said for over a month, he has been continually trying to have the post filled.

Dr. Rowley insisted he couldn’t appoint a Chief Administrator

He proceeded to explain how the process was shifted by information he was not privy to.

After he explained the events of this controversy Dr Rowley was adamant, he was telling the truth.

Dr. Rowley said, that it also goes without saying that for peace, good order and progress to prevail in Tobago and also in Trinidad and Tobago, “it is absolutely essential for there to be respect for each other and a good working relationship between all officers and agencies of state charged with these responsibilities.