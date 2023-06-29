AFTER A YEAR OF WARNINGS …THE PRINCIPAL OF A SCHOOL BLOCKS SOME STUDENTS FROM FULLY PARTICIPATING IN THE GRADUATION CEREMONY…

The Principal of the Trinity College Moka, has sought to explain her decision to block some students from fully participating in the graduation ceremony.

Ann Niles told the ceremony on Tuesday the boys were warned for the last year about their attire including hairstyles

The move by the school sparked a raging debate within the All Saints Church and online.

The Dean of the Anglican Church had to intervene telling angry adults to leave if they wish.

The boys were not allowed to enter the church with their fellow classmates, and did not have the opportunity to publicly receive their certificates.

Photographs circulating on social media show a number of them outside with braided hair and plaits … Because they flouted rules on attire and hairstyles.

Yesterday, the head prefect Jovan Henry-Ali said the situation triggered boos and jeers from concerned parents.

While Henry Ali feels there is need for a review of the policy the students were wrong to break the rules.

Education minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly calls the situation unfortunate and regrettable.