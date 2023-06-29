MURDERS IN SAN FRENANDO AND ARIMA…A 17 YEAR OLD IS ONE OF THE DECEASED.

Police are investigating a double murder and the killing of a teenager.

The murders occurred in San Fernanado and another in Arima.

In the latest incident the victims have been identified as Kevin Andrews and Kristian Lindsey.

Reports say the incident took place at orchid garden in Pleasantville around 8 o’clock last night.

Newscentre five understands the men were liming at building-c when they were approached by a man wielding a firearm.

The assailant opened fire fatally hitting both men.

He then escaped.

Residents in the area heard the explosions and called the police.

When lawmen arrived they found both men lying in a pool of blood.

Mr. Andrews died at the scene, while Mr. Lindsey was rushed to hospital but succumbed a short time later.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old boy is shot and killed in Arima.

He has been identified as Marlon Paul.

Reports say the incident took place at Tumpuna road around 4:30 pm.

Newscentre five understands two men in a vehicle dressed in police gear drove up to two men including the 17 old.

It is said the men armed with guns fired several shot and the two before escaping.

Resident in the area came to the assistance of both men.

Police were called to the scene.

Lawmen say, the 17 year old died at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in a stable condition.