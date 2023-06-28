CHIEF SECRETARY FARLEY AUGUSTINE DISMISSES CALLS FOR HIS RESIGNATION

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine scoffs at calls for him to step down.

The calls follow the leaked audio tape which reveals the propaganda strategy of his administration.

The police and the integrity commission are investigating the matter.

On Monday, after he presented his administration’s second budget in the house of assembly, the Chief Secretary dismissed the calls for resignations by the People’s National Movement.

He was addressing questions from members of the media.

He said push back may take time but he intends to defend his administration from unwarranted attacks.

Mr. Augustine also promised to pay contractors who are owed money by the assembly, but only after audit findings are reviewed.

During a news conference, which followed the Chief Secretary’s, minority leader Kelvon Morris suggested that Mr. Augustine has split personalities.

He said Tobagonians are living in a nightmare since the executive assumed office.

Mr. Morris said, the Chief Secretary and his team cannot be trusted.

The debate on the contents of the budget will begin tomorrow.