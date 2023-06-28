I955 FM


T&TEC TO ASSIST WITH RESTORATION IN NORTHWEST TRINIDAD…

Posted on June 28, 2023 by admin

T&TEC crews on the ground in Northwest Trinidad to assist with restoration.

Activities after outages triggered by severe lightning activity and heavy winds.

In a release T&TEC says several areas across Trinidad were impacted by yesterday’s mid-afternoon adverse weather but T&TEC’S northern distribution area was most affected.

It says large areas and smaller neighbourhoods experienced outages when lightning strikes and falling trees damaged overhead lines and some poles.

T&TEC assures crews have been working continuously since then to complete restoration, with additional resources dispatched from other distribution areas.

The utility says eleven crews are currently on the ground.

The following areas are still affected: Barataria, Belmont, Blanchisseuse, Cascade, Chaguaramas, Diego Martin, Laventille, Maraval, Morvant, Paramin, San Juan, Santa Cruz, and St Ann’s.

It says weather-related area outages remain in Trinidad.

