POWER OUTAGES, BLOWN OFF ROOFS AND FALLEN TREES AS THE COUNTRY EXPERIENCES BAD WEATHER

ODPM

Roofs are blown off, streets and homes flooded and trees fell because of the bad weather, which was experienced throughout the country.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management confirm 12 roofs were lifted and 15 trees fell yesterday afternoon.

A tree also fell on a house in Diego Martin.

Fallen trees were reported along the Maracas Royal Road near silver bridge and in Tobago.

In the San Juan Laventille region operators had to be dispatched at several sites.

The met service had to extend an adverse weather alert yellow level, which was issued on Monday.

The alert had warned of bad weather because of the passage of a tropical wave.

Parts of Port of Spain and surrounding areas were under water.

Woodbrook, St. Anns, Maraval, Wrightson road and Ariapita Avenue were badly affected.

Deputy mayor of, Port of Spain Hillan Morean confirmed many families were affected.

Chairman of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Coporation Kwasi Robertson said, earlier there were several incidents.

The heavy winds ripped off part of the roof of a housing development corporation apartment building at upper Parshley Street Trou Macaque Road in Laventille.

The HDC says, at least four families were affected by the incident and the company up to last evening, efforts was being made to accommodate the affected residents.

The floods were also widespread in parts of Chaguanas.

Parts of Ramsaran Street and Mullchan Seuchan Link Road were under water.

So too the Montrose main road.

In chase village some properties were flooded.

The met service says expect more rain today.