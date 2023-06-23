ALLEGED RACIST REMARKS FROM UNC…DIRECTED AT DR. ROWLEY AND OTHER PNM MEMBERS

Senator Taharqa Obika

Reported racist remarks directed at the Prime Minister and others are among the reasons for the resignation of former opposition senator Taharqa Obika from the United National Congress

Mr. Obika says, he struggled with this issue for years as a member of the UNC.

He says, he tried to fix the issue by even going to the Political Leader and other prominent UNC members with his concerns. But to no avail.

He says persons within the UNC would describe the Prime Minister as “THE BLACK MAN”.

Mr. Obika says over the years he was left disappointed by the accumulation of racial comments from UNC MP’s and Senators.

Giving another example, Mr. Obika says members of the PNM were described as beasts.

And he says those making the comments should not be in the House of Representatives.

He says it did not stop there.

Mr Obika says, one member of the UNC was also offended by the UNC’s referring to another race as one percent.

He says the level of offensive behaviour was too much and he had to leave.

Last week Mr. Obika left the party and joined the ruling peoples national movement.

He was publicly embraced by the executive of the pnm and political leader Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

News Centre Five contacted the UNC on the issue, but we were told by Public Relations Officer of the party Dr. Kirk Meighoo that he was not aware of Mr. Obika’s utterances and he preferred not to comment at the time of our call.