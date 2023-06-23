ARCHBISHOP GORDON SEES MISCHIEF AFOOT AS HE WEIGHS IN ON THE LGBT-GENDER ISSUE

Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon

Archbishop Jason Gordon weighs in on the debate surrounding gender transition and LGBT issues at local schools.

Over the last few days there have been several rumours that the Ministry of Education has added a particular book, which supports LGBT issues to its curriculum.

While social media, have been used by parents and adults condemning the reported addition the education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly has denied this.

The Archbishop of Port of Spain also says, he has no proof that a new gender policy or subject on this matter is or has been, introduced at any school in this country.

Archbishop Gordon also notes that while there are external pressures to embrace gender transition at schools, nothing can be added to any denominational institution’s curriculum without clearance from the church.

Archbishop was fielding questions on a television programme last evening.