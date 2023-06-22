BODY FOUND IN A POND IS THAT OF ANTHONY HASSANALI

The body found in a pond in Barrackpore has been identified.
It is that of Anthony Hassanali
He was 30 years old and was from Ridgewood Gardens in Golconda
Police say, Mr. Hassanali had been previously arrested for housebreaking and larceny.
According to the police he was also a known narcotics, firearms and robbery offender.
When his body was found on Monday this week, there was a wound to the left side of his head
The body was identified by a relative on Tuesday.
