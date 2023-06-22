WASA’S CHAIRMAN SEEKING TO ADD CONTEXT TO LITIGATION AGAINST WASA

Ravindra Nanga WASA’s Chairman

The Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority is seeking to add context to a recent statement by the Public Utilities Minister in relation to litigation against WASA.

Back in March Minister Marvin Gonzales suggested, that members of the public who believe they have legitimate cases for damages against WASA, should seek legal counsel and initiate action.

His comment follows a high court ruling on March 20th that awarded Laventille resident Janet Rousseau, just over $1.7 million in compensation after a ruptured water line destroyed her home in 2005.

However, yesterday WASA Chairman Ravindra Nanga told a joint select committee of the parliament on land and physical infrastructure, the Minister’s comment was not a call for mass litigation against the utility.

Mr Nanga said, there is a system in place to address concerns by affected customers.

He said, WASA has successfully treated with matters involving affected customers outside the court.

Chairman Nanga said, WASA is going to appeal the ruling in the most recent case involving Laventille resident Janet Rousseau who was awarded $1.7 million.

The chairman said the current board at WASA has put things in place to manage the litigation portfolio with the aim of amicably settling matters.

Yesterday’s JSC was an inquiry into the efficiency of road repairs, land slippage and landslides throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

