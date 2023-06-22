CEASE AND DESIST…NIQUAN PLANT ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS

Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited has been instructed to cease operations by the occupational safety & health agency.

The order comes after the death of pipefitter with Massy Energy Engineered Solutions, Allanlane Ramkissoon

Mr. Ramkissoon died last Sunday, three days after an accident at the Niquan Plant.

The 35-year-old man suffered severe burns while preparing for maintenance work on June 15th.

In a release yesterday OSHA said, it received a report on the accident the next day and an investigation was launched.

At a news conference yesterday Energy Minister Stuart Young said, there would be no cover-up of the details as is feared by Mr. Ramkissoon’s relatives.

He said the Government has been seeking advice from its legal team on releasing the findings of the probe.

OSHA said, a prohibition notice was served on Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited.

The agency vowed that it remains committed to fostering the protection of the safety and health of all persons in workplaces, in and compliance with the OSH Act.

The Energy Ministry has launched its own investigation into the matter.

Minister Stuart Young told a news conference yesterday said he is aware of the order.