PNM SUPPORTERS MARCH IN TOBAGO ON LABOUR DAY

Posted on June 20, 2023 by admin

A march of a different kind in Tobago on Labour Day

Supporters of the Peoples National Movement yesterday marched along the streets of Scarborough demanding the resignation of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his administration

Led by minority leader, Kelvon Morris the small group insisted Mr. Augustine has admitted his administration has done wrong.

Referring to the public briefing hosted by the chief secretary last Friday, Mr. Morris said, the strategic plan heard in the leaked recording was very revealing.

He sees it as an admittance of guilt

