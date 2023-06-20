I955 FM


GIVE US 30 DOLLARS PER HOUR…THIS IS THE DEMAND OF TRADE UNIONS.

Posted on June 20, 2023 by admin
JTUM President Ancel Roget

The Trade Union Movement calls for an increase in the minimum wage.

During Labour Day celebrations in Fyzabad yesterday, the joint Trade Union Movement Leader Ancel Roget said, the rate must move from $17:50 to $30 dollars an hour.

Mr. Roget said nobody in the country should be working for less. 

He called on the membership of the Trade Unions and other minimum wage earners to stand with the Labour Movement, in its bid to demand workers are treated with dignity and respect.

The JTUM leader lamented the plight of workers, especially single mothers.    

The last minimum wage hike was affected in December 2019.

