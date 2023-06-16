TTPS REPORTS AN INCREASE IN CAR THEFTS…

The Trinidad and Tobago police service reports an increase in thefts of motor vehicle.

Officer attached to the stolen vehicles section of the TTPS Inspector Lloyd Lazarus says, data show a worrying trend for vehicle owners.

He tells of the possible reasons for the crime.

Also commenting is SGT Shala Julien.

SGT Julien names some of the models most targeted by criminals.

He shares some tips for vehicle owners.

SGT Julien adds when socializing drivers should consider car-pooling, to avoid larger volume of risk for vehicle theft.

Both men were speaking at the weekly media briefing of the TTPS yesterday.