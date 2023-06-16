ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE WENDELL LUCAS TO LEAD PROBE INTO LEAKED RECORDING, ALLEGEDLY INVOLVING TOP MEMBERS OF THE THA.

Police launch a probe into the leaked audio recording, which implicates the executive of the Tobago House of Assembly under Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Assistant Commissioner of Police Wendell Lucas has been assigned to investigate the leak and the contents of the recorded conversation, purportedly involving two top ranking members of the assembly.

Speaking with News Center Five Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon yesterday confirmed the probe

Word of the probe and one conducted by the Integrity Commission came from Tobago’s minority leader Kelvon Morris at a news conference on Wednesday.

Recent troubles being experienced by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and his executive are believed to be the results of ignorance and innocence.

That is the view of Former Chief Secretary, Hochoy Charles.

He believes Mr. Augustine is being poorly advised.

Mr. Charles also suggested, that the recording may be more than a year old.

At a district town hall meeting on Tuesday night, two residents called for answers from Mr. Augustine.

He said members of the media wanted him to talk on their time, but he will not.

Mr. Augustine said he sets his own agenda, not the media.