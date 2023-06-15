JAMAICA’S PM CALLS FOR THE REVIEW OF A PICK UP POLICY FOR STUDENTS, AFTER THE KILLING OF AN 8 YEAR OLD GIRL

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness stresses the importance of having a child picked up from school, by an authorized person.

He makes the point as he reiterates that the safety and security policy for all public schools will be reviewed.

This comes in the wake of the abduction and murder of 8-year-old Danielle Rowe.

One week ago the child was taken from the Braeton Primary School in Portmore St Catherine, then found hours later along Roosevelt avenue in St. Andrew.

Her throat had been slashed, and despite undergoing emergency surgery, Danielle succumbed on Saturday.

Noting that there is evil in the society, Mr. Holness laments that good nature, cannot be taken for granted.

The killing of little Danielle has shocked the society.

Mr Holness says such cruel incidents, should not be allowed to become the norm.

He has directed the Education Ministry to review schools security policy.

The Prime Minister was speaking in the parliament yesterday.