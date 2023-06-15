THREE SUSPECTS HELD IN A SHOOTING IN MALONEY…

Quick action by police leads to the arrest of three suspects in a shooting in Maloney.

Officers held the men moments after the incident at building 9 am yesterday.

Reports say the men opened fire on a man shortly before 10 am.

The victim who is yet to be identified was wounded.

News Centre Five understands the three gunmen fled the scene in a Nissan Tiida.

Mere minutes later the assailants were intercepted by police in Piarco.

During the operation, officers found two handguns, fitted with loaded magazines.

Two cellular phones were also discovered in the vehicle.

The suspects all in their 20’s are expected to be charged

Investigations are underway.