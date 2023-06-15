TWO PARTIES JOIN FORCES TO FIGHT THE PNM IN THE UPCOMING LOCAL GOVERNMENT POLL.

The Progressive Empowerment Party joins forces with the Re-United Farmers Alliance to contest the August 14th local government elections.

The announcement was made yesterday.

RFA political leader Davica Thomas told a news conference, the membership of the party is made up of former supporters of another major political entity.

Ms. Thomas said, many have faith in the new alliance with the PEP and have come forward in the hope of representing the party at the polls.

Also commenting at yesterday’s launch was PEP political leader Phillip Alexander.

Mr. Alexander assured this alliance offers new hope to the electorate.

The RFA said, it will be contesting all 141 electoral districts come August 14th , 2023.