TTPS DATA SHOWS MURDERS, VEHICLE THEFT AND NARCOTIC OFFENCES ARE ON THE INCREASE…BUT OTHER CRIMES ARE ON THE DECLINE.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has delivered the numbers associated with crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

He tells of an increase in murders, larceny of vehicles and narcotic offences.

In the Senate yesterday, the Minister said the statistics have come from the Trinidad and Tobago police service.

He said according to the TTPS there has been an increase in three serious crimes including murders over the past six months.

However, the Minister said serious crimes including sexual assault, kidnappings and shootings have seen a decline.

The Minister said, over-all there has been a general decrease in serious crimes.

Minister Hinds, was responding to questions for oral answers in the upper house yesterday.