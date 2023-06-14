AFTER THREE WEEKS OF SILENCE …THE CHIEF SECRETARY SAYS ALL WILL BE REVEALED ABOUT THE LEAK

THA Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, under fire following the leak of an audio recording, has broken his three-week silence.

But rather than go into details, Mr. Augustine last night promised to say more on the controversial audio recording

It was during last night Tobago House of Assembly district meeting at the Fairfield Complex, the Chief Secretary was adamant; there is more to the leak than meets the eye.

Since the circulation of the recording there have been calls from some, for the resignation of Mr. Augustine’s executive and a fresh election.

The recording carries the voices believed to be two senior THA executive members apparently party strategy.

Some have said there is obvious corruption involved in the strategy planning heard on the recording.

Mean while earlier the leader of The Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke called for the resignation of the Farley Augustine led administration.

Mr. Duke made the call during a media conference at the party’s news headquarters in Scarborough.

Mr. Duke told Mr. Augustine, silence is not the answer.

The PDP leader said, he is eager to share his views on the voice note in question.

Mr. Duke added that if the Chief Secretary does not reconsider his current path, and listen to the cries of Tobagonians, they would have no choice but to go back to the polls.