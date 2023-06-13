IT’S ALLEGED THE HERITAGE & STABILIZATION FUND HAS RECORDED LOSSES…

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

The Minister of Finance is slamming as mischief, an Express Newspaper report that says, The Heritage and Stabilization Fund has recorded losses.

The article says there has been a loss of us 913.5 million dollars.

The express business section has said it quoted its figures from the HSF’s annual report.

But minister Colm Imbert says, The Heritage and Stabilization Fund has the same value today, as it was when it came into office in 2015.

But yesterday Minister Impert painted a different picture.

At a media conference Minister Imbert gave the latest figures.

He said as at June 2023 the fund increased … And the Minister said, this is before Government made a deposit.

Minister Imbert said, contrary to the article and unlike other nation’s this country’s sovereign wealth fund recovered at the end of the fiscal year last year.

The Minister said over the past 7 years and 9 months 1.9 billion dollars was withdrawn from the fund.

He said this brought it back to where it was in 2015.

And Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley sees the express report, as a deliberate attempt by the media to mislead the country.