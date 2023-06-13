A PRISON OFFICER ALLEGEDY HELD TRYING TO ENTER A CORRECTIONAL CENTER WITH CONTRABAND.

A prison officer has been allegedly held trying to enter the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Center with contraband.

The items have not been publicized but News Centre Five understands, they were deemed illegal.

The officer, Michael Johnson, who joined the service three years ago was held last Sunday morning.

Reports say the items were found on the officer during a routine search.

Police from the Arima Station, were called to the center and the officer was taken into custody.

Mr. Johnson was charged yesterday and taken before a magistrate where he was granted bail.

The matter was adjourned.