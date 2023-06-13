TWO HIGH RANKING THA OFFICIALS IN CONTROVERSIAL AUDIO RECORDING.

Earlier in Tobago there was another promise that all will be revealed soon as it relates to the controversial audio recording, purported to be two high-ranking officials of the Tobago House of Assembly.
Giving the assurance this time yesterday was deputy Chief Secretary Dr. Faith B Yisrael.
The audio has been making the rounds on social media for the past three weeks, and has been a major talking point in the country.
There have been concerns that members of the THA Executive have remained silent on the issue.
Today Dr. B Yisrael was questioned on the matter.
On the Tobago updates morning show earlier, Dr B Yisrael labelled the audio recording as nothing more than a distraction.
Up to news time the Chief Secretary was yet to respond to the recording as promised.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error