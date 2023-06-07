I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TWO PEOPLE KILLED AND FIVE OTHERS WOUNDED IN A SHOOTING AT A GRADUATION CEREMONY IN VIRGINIA

Posted on June 7, 2023 by admin

Two people have been killed and five others injured in a shooting at a graduation ceremony in Virginia.

The shooting outside the Altria Theater in Richmond sent hundreds of people, many of them wearing graduation gowns, running for safety on Tuesday evening.

A 19-year-old suspect tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

Police said he would be charged with at least two counts of second-degree murder.

Interim Chief of Richmond Police Rick Edwards said, an 18-year-old young man and a 36 year-old man were killed while five others were hurt, after being shot following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony.

Police have not established a motive in the shooting, but Chief Edwards believes, some of the individuals knew each other.

Handguns were recovered in this investigation.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *