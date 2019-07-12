Warning from Jamaica’s security chiefs that SOEs should not abruptly end

A warning from Jamaica’s security chiefs that the existing States of Emergency in some parts of the country should not be abruptly brought to an end.
At the same time they do not expect the SOEs to be permanent.
Last Sunday Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the latest State of Emergency.
This SOE has been declared for St. Andrew South.
The Police Commissioner and Chief of Defense Staff would have suggested the measure to the Prime Minister.
Commissioner Antony Anderson said yesterday he does not expect an indefinite SOE.
Chief of Defense Staff, Randy Meade argues that any gains made by the measure could be eroded if it is brought to an end prematurely.
There is a second SOE now in effect in the parish of St. James.
