2 prison officers jailed for smuggling contraband into Bermuda’s maximum-security prison

2 prison officers have been jailed in the space of a week for smuggling contraband into Bermuda’s maximum-security jail in cases dating back as far as 2015.

43-year-old Art Simons was jailed for 2 years after he was convicted of taking cannabis and cannabis resin into the Westgate Correctional Facility.

The drug was hidden inside toiletries.

Mr. Simons was jailed a week after Kadeem Abraham, aged 30, was imprisoned for 9 months for attempting to take a cellular phone to a Westgate prisoner.

Reacting to the sentences, National Security Minister Wayne Caines said he was confident the vast majority of Bermuda’s prison officers had integrity and discharged their duties well.