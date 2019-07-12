9 escapees from IDC still at large

The search is continuing for the 9 remaining escapees from the Immigration Detention Center.
An assurance from National Security Minister Stuart Young that the 9 escapees from the Immigration Detention Center will be recaptured.
The 9 were among 11 who fled the center in Aripo on Wednesday afternoon.
Minister Young says all the escapees will be recaptured.
2 of the men who were re-captured on Wednesday have been identified as Claudio Medina Flores and Charlie Perez Jose.
It is reported 10 Venezuelan nationals and 1 Grenadian escaped from the facility between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday.
Minister Young said there are plans to beef up security at the IDC.
