9 escapees from IDC still at large

The search is continuing for the 9 remaining escapees from the Immigration Detention Center.

An assurance from National Security Minister Stuart Young that the 9 escapees from the Immigration Detention Center will be recaptured.

The 9 were among 11 who fled the center in Aripo on Wednesday afternoon.

Minister Young says all the escapees will be recaptured.

2 of the men who were re-captured on Wednesday have been identified as Claudio Medina Flores and Charlie Perez Jose.

It is reported 10 Venezuelan nationals and 1 Grenadian es­caped from the facility be­tween 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday.

Minister Young said there are plans to beef up security at the IDC.