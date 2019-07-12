I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

9 escapees from IDC still at large

Posted on July 12, 2019 by newscenter5

unEyIFxTwIThe search is continuing for the 9 remaining escapees from the Immigration Detention Center.

 

An assurance from National Security Minister Stuart Young that the 9 escapees from the Immigration Detention Center will be recaptured.

 

The 9 were among 11 who fled the center in Aripo on Wednesday afternoon.

 

Minister Young says all the escapees will be recaptured.

 

2 of the men who were re-captured on Wednesday have been identified as Claudio Medina Flores and Charlie Perez Jose.

 

It is reported 10 Venezuelan nationals and 1 Grenadian es­caped from the facility be­tween 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday.

 

Minister Young said there are plans to beef up security at the IDC.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *