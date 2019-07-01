Warning from Director of International relations that returning Isis fighters could pose as a threat

A warning from the Director of International Relations at UWI, that unchecked returning Isis fighters, could pose a threat to the stability of Trinidad and Tobago.

Professor Andy Knight is calling for strict monitoring.

Recently there was an appeal from a group called Concerned Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago for state assistance in repatriating some 25 Isis survivors.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said last week he was not aware of any letter sent to him regarding the request of the group.

However the Minister said all issues associated with any returnees from the Isis war zones would be handled very carefully.

Professor Knight said yesterday consideration has to be given to what approaches the justice system should take in trying such persons for international offences.

The professor said steps should be taken to avoid more persons from taking similar action.

The state has established Team Nightingale to deal with the returning Isis fighters.