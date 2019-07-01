Negotiations aimed at breaking Venezuela’s political stand off expected to resume today

Negotiations aimed at breaking Venezuela’s political standoff are reportedly expected to resume this week.
And according to sources the talks are likely to take place in Barbados.
Three people familiar with the talks between representatives of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and the US backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, are reported to have told the Associated Press about the planned talks.
The Associated Press is saying it spoke with sources on condition of anonymity because neither side has yet publicly confirmed its participation
The sources are reported, as saying the location for the talks will be decided by the government of Norway, which is leading the mediation effort and which hosted two previous rounds of exploratory discussions in May.
While Barbados is for now the preferred location, one opposition source told AP last week details were still being worked out and the site could be changed to Norway at the last minute.
The decision to resume talks came as Mr. Maduro’s government last Saturday released 59 Colombians who rights groups said were arbitrarily detained in 2016.
The United Nations immediately praised the move, which came days after a visit to Caracas by its top human rights official, Michelle Bachelet.
The UN is expecting more prisoner releases in the coming days.
