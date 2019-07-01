MSJ leader hints that a foreign buyer may win bid for Petrotrin

Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah is hinting that a foreign buyer may win the bid for the Petrotrin Refinery.
Mr. Abdullah says this is just one of many things the government is doing to sell out the assets of Trinidad and Tobago.
Yesterday the MSJ leader said the government is also continuing to keep energy deals negotiated a secret.
And Cabinet Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds says the Oilfield Workers Trade Union had the first bite of the Petrotrin cherry but failed to deliver a feasible way forward.
He says he has no information on the issue of the current bids for the assets of the company.
The Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General says when it was first proposed that Petrotrin be closed, talks between the union and the government bore no fruit.
Minister Hinds on Saturday said he is not aware of any details of the current negotiations.
Mr. Hinds was speaking on i95.5fm.
