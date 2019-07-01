JHTA wants Airbnb owners to pay hotel accommodation tax

The Jamaica hotel and Tourist Association wants Jamaicans who provide homestay vacations on the Airbnb platform to pay hotel accommodation tax as is the case in other Caribbean destinations.
President of JHTA Omar Robinson says the Airbnb sector in Jamaica is on an upward trajectory and that some basic standards to include taxation and insurance must be enforced.
Mr. Robinson is also suggesting that the most appropriate form of taxation that should be imposed on the local Airbnb sector is the guest accommodation room tax.
Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett says the government will bring the local Airbnb players into the tax net.
Minister Bartlett notes that the level of taxation will not be as it is for companies.
The Airbnb industry housed some 89,000 visitors last year.
