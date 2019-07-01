I955 FM


MET office issues adverse weather alert, Yellow Level

Posted on July 1, 2019

The-Rainy-Season-and-UmbrellaThe MET office issues an adverse weather alert number one, Yellow Level.

 

The alert was issued at 8 o’clock last evening and is expected to be lifted at 4 o’clock this afternoon.

 

In a release, the MET office says adverse weather conditions are possible over Trinidad.

 

It says intense rainfall may result in street or flash flooding in some areas, and may be accompanied by damaging gusty winds. 

 

The MET office says this adverse weather is associated with the passage of a Tropical Wave, interacting with the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

