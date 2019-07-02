Mentally unstable man shot and wounded by police

A mentally unstable man is shot and wounded by police in Arouca.

Reports say 33-year-old Yohance Britto was shot by an officer on Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted a female relative, attacked officers and posed a danger to others.

Reports say at 2:30am Mr. Britto was at his Pineridge Heights, Arouca home when he allegedly bit his mother on her forehead.

His mother left the home, fearing for her safety and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Britto tried to gain entry but was unsuccessful.

Police were then contacted.

However, upon their arrival, Mr. Britto allegedly began assaulting the officers.

He reportedly struck an officer several times about the face causing injury.

Police say Mr. Britto then began attacking other persons nearby.

A police corporal then shot Mr. Britto on his right shinbone.

He was taken to the Arima Hospital to seek medical attention.

ASP Jackman is continuing enquiries.