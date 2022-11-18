Warner says US authorities out to get him

Former top FIFA Executive Jack Warner

Former top FIFA Executive Jack Warner says the United States authorities are out to get him.

Yesterday the Privy Council dismissed Mr. Warner’s bid to block his extradition to the United States to face corruption charges.

Reacting to the ruling Mr. Warner said it is unfathomable how the US could commence criminal prosecutions against him.

The Attorney General says by its ruling the Privy Council has affirmed as correct the decision which was earlier made by the Court of Appeal.

Via a statement Reginald Armour SC says, significantly, in paragraph one of its judgment the Privy Council reminds that, the appellant is Jack Austin Warner, a politician, businessman and former Vice President of the Federation of the International Football Association.

And that he Jack Warner, is charged by the United States of America with various crimes covering a period of more than 3 decades.

AG Armour points out that in his appeal before the Privy Council, Mr. Warner argued 4 issues, the last most significant one being whether there was procedural or substantive unfairness in the procedure leading to the issuance of the authority to proceed to enable his extradition, as requested by the United States.

The statement says the Privy Council has unanimously determined that no procedural or substantive unfairness has taken place preventing Mr. Warner from being extradited to the United States.

As Attorney General, Mr. Armour says he is able to assure citizens that the rule of law and due process are alive and well and, the law must now be allowed to take its course.