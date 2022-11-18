The Police Social and Welfare Association is taking government’s 4% wage increase offer to the Industrial Court.

President Inspector Gideon Dickson maintains his members are flatly refusing the offer placed on the table by the Chief Personnel Officer.

He says the special Tribunal will be held on February 15th and 24th 2023.

However, Inspector Dickson says his executive is still open for further discussions with the CPO, but it must be in the best interest of police officers.

Meanwhile, members of the TTPS and the Prison Service and the CPO sign what is being termed has an historic agreement to treat with grievances.

Inspector Dickson says the agreement introduces a grievance procedure where issues under the purview of the CPO would now be addressed in a timely manner.

He says for far too long such issues would have been thrown aside much to the frustration of police officers.

Meanwhile President of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards says it is an important document.

They both agreed the document was long in coming and will work in the best interest of their members.