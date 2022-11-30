Local Government and Works ministers are targeted by flooding victims in Bamboo #2

Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan

Bamboo #2 residents give the Local Government and Works Ministers a difficult time during a visit to flood stricken parts of the community.

Many blamed the floods on government neglect and some contractors.

Angry residents jeered Ministers Faris Al Rawi and Rohan Sinanan.

Mr. Sinanan saw the devastation by boat while his colleague walked through the area.

The residents had some questions for the 2 Ministers.

Via a boat engaged to remove marooned residents TV6 yesterday toured the community.

People were captured sitting and standing on rooftops and on walls.

At a news conference later Minister Al Rawi informed the public of what was available to them by way of grants.

On the roads and highway out of Port of Spain there was gridlock.

Minister Sinanan instructed that the Priority Bus Route be opened up.

For several hours traffic crawled.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said police officers were on patrols.

Opposition officials have been slamming the government’s response to the floods claiming neglect.

MP Roodal Moonilal even suggested a protest with a difference.

He said government has not spent allocated money on preventative measures but on huge projects, which bring no relief to people.